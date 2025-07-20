Putin receives visiting senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin received visiting senior adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ali Larijani, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin received in the Kremlin Ali Larijani, senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader," he said.

"On behalf of the Iranian leadership, the senior Iranian official shared the assessments of the current escalation in the Middle East and the situation around the Iranian nuclear program," he noted.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

Later, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire, which went into effect on June 24. However, the situation in the Middle East remains unstable.