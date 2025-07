MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Air defenses downed four Ukrainian drones over three regions in the span of 30 minutes on Thursday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 7:00 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. (GMT +3) in the morning of July 17, air defenses on duty intercepted or destroyed four Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, including two UAVs over the Tula Region, and one each over the Kaluga and Bryansk regions," the ministry specified.