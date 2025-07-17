14 Ukrainian drones shot down, jammed in Smolensk Region

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Fourteen Ukrainian drones were shot down and jammed in the Smolensk Region during the past night and on Thursday morning, the region’s governor, Vasily Anokhin, said.

"During the night and in morning hours, the Russian defense ministry’s air defense and electronic warfare systems shot down and jammed 14 Ukrainian drones," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, one civilian was hurt and a civilian facility was slightly damaged by falling drone fragments.