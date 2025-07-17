ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 17. /TASS/. Western countries continue sponsoring provocations in the CIS countries to create hotbeds of tension on Russian borders, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS.

Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said earlier that efforts are being made "to undermine the sovereignty of independent states" under the pretext of expanding contacts with the West. According to the FSB chief, this is being done to create conditions to disunite brotherly peoples and impose extremist and terrorist ideas.

"The West is seeking to shatter the CIS, the former post-Soviet space, to create problems on Russia’s borders. This is task number one for them and they will follow this path, trying to involve the youth in the republics that used to be part of the former Soviet Union," said Viktor Volodatsky, first deputy chairman of the committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots of the Russia State Duma, or lower house of parliament.

According to the lawmaker, the West continues spending billions to destabilize the CIS countries, as they did in Ukraine. Now, in his words, the West is focusing on South Caucasian countries. However, the Georgian, Azerbaijani, and other CIS countries’ leadership are managing to thwart openly conflict scenarios.