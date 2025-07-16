Russia interested in developing ties with Armenia in all areas — Kremlin spokesman

MAGNITOGORSK /Chelyabinsk Region/, July 16. /TASS/. Russia plans to continue developing close bilateral relations with Armenia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"They are interested in the SCO, which means they pursue a multidirectional policy, as it seems to them. But we, of course, are interested in maximizing cooperation in all directions, in all domains, and in addition to the multilateral format, we are still united by very close bilateral relations," he said on Mayak radio. "And we intend to develop them further."

"Over the past few years, we have seen moves toward balance in different areas. We know what exactly, for example, membership in the EAEU brings to Armenia," Peskov said. "We will see what exactly rapprochement with the EU will bring. All things are known by comparison."