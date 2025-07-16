MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukraine has turned into a secondary and overtly toxic issue for the North Atlantic Alliance, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"It’s not surprising that Ukraine has become a secondary issue this year, and an overtly toxic one at that," he pointed out. "Notably, Hungary, the United States, Slovakia and Turkey did not want to see Vladimir Zelensky at the summit, something Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated outright," Shoigu added.

According to him, nevertheless, the Kiev regime’s head was promised further support, along with additional tranches of military and financial aid. "However, there is another loophole for the Europeans here because the money they spend on supporting Ukraine will be taken into account when calculating defense spending," he explained.

In addition, according to the Russian Security Council secretary, the thing to remember is that US aid has always comprised a significant part of the total amount of aid to Ukraine. Shoigu specified that since 2022, NATO members had allocated over $234 bln in aid to the Zelensky regime, with the US providing more than half of that money.

"Unsurprisingly, after Washington announced a suspension of military aid to Ukraine, the well-known ‘von’ commissioner (EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - TASS) immediately started demanding an increase in the EU’s aid," he observed. "Meanwhile, European NATO members have yet to raise their own defense spending in order to implement the decisions made at the bloc’s summit in The Hague," Shoigu added.