MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu does not rule out that European countries may try to mislead US President Donald Trump into thinking they are meeting their defense spending targets with some creative accounting.

"The early results of the updated defense budget will be reviewed by 2029, when Donald Trump’s presidential term expires. The Europeans, who are prone to using deception in their foreign policy strategy, may well be planning to pull the okey-doke on the White House host by reneging on their defense investment commitment," the senior Russian security official told Kommersant in an interview.

Shoigu suggested Europe "may pull the trick" of selling spending on the construction of motor roads, bridges, transport hubs, and other civilian infrastructure as "associated" expenditures. "And NATO’s recommendations may be implemented only formally," he noted.

At last month’s summit in The Hague, the NATO leaders agreed to invest 5% of GDP annually on core defense requirements, according to the Hague Summit Declaration. Allies will allocate at least 3.5% of GDP on the agreed definition of the bloc’s defense expenditure by 2035 and up to 1.5% of GDP to protect critical infrastructure, and strengthen their defense industrial base.