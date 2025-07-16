Russian diplomats granted consular access to Kasatkin held in France

PARIS, July 16. /TASS/. A Russian diplomat has been granted access to visit basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, who was detained at the request of the United States, in a French prison, a Russian embassy source told TASS.

"The Russian embassy in France has obtained approval from the French authorities for consular access to the detained Russian national Kasatkin. An employee of the consular department visited him at the Fresnes prison in the Paris suburbs on July 15," the source said.

The source said that Kasatkin informed the diplomat about routine problems. "Kasatkin reported a number of routine difficulties of his detention. After the visit, the Russian diplomat handed over to the administration of the institution a list of legitimate demands and wishes of the detainee. Despite the difficult situation, Kasatkin remains steadfast, is holding on, and is in good spirits," the source said.

The source said that the embassy plans to request another consular visit soon.

Kasatkin was detained at the Roissy - Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on June 21. The US suspects him of involvement in a hacker network that tried to extort American companies and federal agencies.

The Investigative Chamber at the Paris court, having considered on July 9 a request for release filed by Kasatkin's lawyer, decided to detain the athlete after lengthy deliberations, despite assurances given by his lawyer that he would stay in France and not skip out on his bail.