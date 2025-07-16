Russian basketballer Kasatkin voices concerns over conditions in French prison — embassy

PARIS, July 16. /TASS/. Russian basketball player Daniil Kasatkin, detained in France at the request of US authorities, has told a Russian diplomat during a consular visit about his concerns with the conditions in the prison where he is held, the Russian embassy in France told TASS.

The embassy has reportedly relayed Kasatkin’s concerns to the prison administration.

"Kasatkin shared a number of concerns regarding the conditions he has been held in since his detention. Following the visit, the Russian diplomat submitted a list of the detainee’s lawful requests and wishes to the prison administration. Despite the difficult circumstances, Kasatkin remains resilient and optimistic, no sign of despair," the embassy noted.