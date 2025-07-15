NATO seeks to drag out Ukraine conflict to wear Russia down — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. NATO member states want to drag the Ukraine conflict out for as long as possible in an effort to wear Moscow down, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters.

"Yesterday, they talked at length about Russia allegedly not seeking peace, claiming that the level of its delegation was not high enough; they also pointed to some arbitrary deadlines for achieving a deal. But no one mentioned that a deal would require actual negotiations. And we don’t have those right now because Ukraine is unwilling to engage. This is further proof that in fact, NATO countries are interested in dragging the conflict out for as long as possible in order to wear Russia down," the senior diplomat stated.

Grushko stressed that Moscow opposed plans by NATO and the US to send weapons to Ukraine. "As for who will pay for it, NATO itself does not have any money. But the Europeans will purchase weapons from the US and hand them over to Ukraine," the Russian deputy foreign minister elaborated.

US President Donald Trump announced on July 14 that Washington had made a decision to continue sending weapons and military equipment to Ukraine as long as Europe paid for arms deliveries. NATO will coordinate the process, the US president added. He also said that the United States would impose import tariffs of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners in case Washington and Moscow failed to reach an agreement on resolving the Ukraine conflict.