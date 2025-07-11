MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Those who supply weapons to the Kiev regime become complicit in the killing of civilians, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS, commenting on the Ukrainian attack that destroyed an apartment building in the town of Alyoshki, Kherson Region.

"Those who supply weapons to the Kiev regime become complicit in the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure because, despite knowing fully well what they are doing, they continue to sponsor terrorist scum on Bankovaya Street (where the Ukrainian presidential office is located in Kiev - TASS)," she pointed out.

Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS earlier that a five-story apartment building had collapsed in Alyoshki due to a Ukrainian airstrike and that there were people trapped under the rubble. Vladimir Vasilenko, spokesman for the regional governor, added that the Ukrainian armed forces were using drones to prevent response teams from reaching the building collapse site.