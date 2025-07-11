Kremlin labels Merz proponent for EU aggressive mobilization

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. It’s become clear that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeks confrontation with Moscow and wants to aggressively mobilize Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Merz’s "message" to Russian and US leaders Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"Mr. Merz is a fierce proponent of confrontation on all fronts and of aggressively mobilizing Europe. We see this, we understand it, and we will take it into account in our future actions," Peskov noted.

Earlier, Merz urged Trump to "stand with" Europe on the Ukrainian issue. He also addressed Putin, declaring: "We will not give up."