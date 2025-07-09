Russia-Argentina interparliamentary dialogue strengthens cooperation — upper house speaker

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The interparliamentary dialogue, which promotes experience and best practices exchange, plays a key role in enhancing cooperation between Russia and Argentina, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in her congratulatory message on Argentina Independence Day.

"Russia and Argentina are bound by long-standing relations of friendship and mutual respect. The interparliamentary dialogue plays a key role in advancing cooperation between the two countries, facilitating the best parliamentary practices exchange and the fullest development of interstate cooperation potential across various sectors," Matviyenko stated in her letter to Argentina's Vice President and Senate Chairwoman Victoria Villarruel.