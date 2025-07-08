Presidents of Russia, Uzbekistan discuss projects in energy, investments

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed joint projects of the two countries in the telephone conversation, the Kremlin’s press service said.

"Particular attention was paid to implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects in the sphere of energy, investments and industrial production, and to expansion of interregional and cultural-humanitarian ties," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Mirziyoyev "agreed to continue keeping regular personal communications," the Kremlin’s press service added.