Russian diplomat calls Norway's sanctions against two Russia's fishing companies absurd

STOCKHOLM, July 8. /TASS/. The Norwegian authorities’ decision to impose sanctions against the Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood is absurd and complicates the prospects for bilateral cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolay Korchunov stated.

"We consider the Norwegian government's decision to impose sanctions on the Russian fishing companies Norebo and Murman Seafood to be illogical and politically motivated. This move is obstructing the progress of bilateral cooperation. Any actions that could impede the economic interests of the aforementioned companies are unlawful. This decision only brings about frustration," the statement posted on the embassy’s social media reads.

"Blind adherence to EU restrictions imposed contrary to international law threatens to undermine years of Russia-Norway cooperation in the sphere of fisheries that the countries carry out in the interest of sustainable use of the Barents Sea’s marine resources," the Russian diplomat said.

"We regard this measure introduced by the Norwegian side as another manifestation of the comprehensive ‘hybrid war’ against Russia - this time it also jeopardizes marine living resources in the Barents Sea," he concluded.

On July 7, Norway stated that it would join the EU sanctions against the two Russian fishing companies.