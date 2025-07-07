Lack of trust not reason for transport minister’s dismissal — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Roman Starovoit was not dismissed from the position of Transport Minister due to a loss of confidence; otherwise, the presidential decree would have explicitly stated so, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing in response to a question from TASS.

"A decree states the loss of trust if this is the case," the Kremlin spokesman noted. "As you can see, such wording is absent here," he clarified.

Asked whether Starovoit’s dismissal could be related to the mass flight delays at Russian airports or to his previous tenure as governor of the Kursk Region, Peskov replied, "I have nothing to add to what I have already said."

Roman Starovoit was dismissed this morning by presidential decree. The document did not specify the reason for the decision. Andrey Nikitin, the ministry’s deputy head, was appointed acting minister.

Starovoit had led the Ministry of Transport since May 2024.