Lavrov condemns Israeli, US strikes on Iran during meeting with Araghchi

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, condemned the unprovoked military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory, describing them as violations of the UN Charter, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release following the ministers’ talks on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro.

"The Russian side reaffirmed its condemnation of the unprovoked military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian territory, carried out in violation of the UN Charter and international law, including the bombing of the country’s nuclear energy infrastructure facilities under IAEA guarantees," the Foreign Ministry said.

"The importance of resolving the crisis surrounding Iran’s nuclear program exclusively through political and diplomatic means was emphasized. Moscow expressed its readiness to assist in finding mutually acceptable solutions, including within the framework of specific initiatives previously proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

Israel launched a military operation against Iran overnight on June 13. Less than a day later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. The United States entered the conflict nine days after its escalation: on the night of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities. On the evening of June 23, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al-Udeid, the largest US airbase in the Middle East, located in Qatar. According to US authorities, there were no casualties and no significant damage was caused. Later, US President Donald Trump stated that Israel and Iran had agreed to a full ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.