MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The settlement memorandums that Russia and Ukraine exchanged are absolute opposites of each other, said Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

"During a speech to the press on June 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that our country is fundamentally ready for a third round of talks with Kiev. We assume that its agenda will include discussion of the draft settlement memorandums of Russia and Ukraine. At this time, these documents are total opposites, and the negotiations should aim to find ways to reconcile these positions," she said at a session of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, according to a copy of her speech posted to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

According to Zhdanova, the failure of the "Ukrainian-Western conglomerate" on the battlefield is obvious.

"None of the goals set by the West in using Ukraine as a military foothold to confront Russia has ever been and will ever be achieved," she said.