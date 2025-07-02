Russian diplomat stresses importance of ties with Azerbaijan amid tensions

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Friendly relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are of vital importance, while anyone seeking to undermine them should think about the consequences of their actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.

"Quite a few people are looking to warm their hands on this - they must be careful not to burn them. For, I think, friendly relations between our two nations are very important. And those who are seeking to disrupt them should think twice before acting," the diplomat warned.

Russia has for years been building ties with Azerbaijan, relations that are founded on mutual interests and respect, Zakharova noted. "There’s so much that connects us, so many agreements signed," she added.

On July 1, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev. During a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, a protest was lodged against the Azerbaijani envoy "over Baku’s latest unfriendly actions and deliberate steps by the Azerbaijani side to destroy bilateral relations," the ministry said. These include the cancelation of high-level events as part of interstate dialogue, Azerbaijan’s Russophobic media campaign, the blatant clampdown on Russian news agency Sputnik Azerbaijan and its employees by Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies, and the cancellation of all cultural events with Russian performers taking part in the republic, the ministry specified.

As regards the situation around the recent detention in Yekaterinburg of Russian citizens of Azerbaijani origin, the investigation launched by Russian law enforcement agencies was in full compliance with Russian laws regulating criminal probes into grave crimes committed on Russian soil in previous years, including against Azerbaijani nationals, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.