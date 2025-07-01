Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s command system, UAV workshops over past day

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s command system and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly workshops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the Ukrainian army’s command and control system, production workshops, assembly and storage sites and a control post of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition and materiel depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations in 148 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,365 troops in all frontline areas in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,365 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 180 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops, a tank and a Western-made artillery weapon in the responsibility of the Battlegroup West and more than 160 troops and four artillery weapons in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 500 troops and two US-made armored vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 215 troops and two artillery weapons in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and around 90 troops and a US-made armored vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 180 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and the Chimera special operations detachment of the [Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s] Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) in areas near the settlements of Varachino, Sadki, Khrapovshchina, Bessalovka, Novonikolayevka and Yunakovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Okhrimovka, Ogurtsovo, Olkhovatka and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 180 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, four field artillery weapons and a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a Western-made artillery weapon in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Kupyansk, Gorokhovatka, Nizhneye Solyonoye, Dvurechanskoye, Putnikovo, Petropavlovka, Sobolevka, Peschanoye and Borovskaya Andreyevka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a tank, 12 motor vehicles and a Western-made artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Zvanovka, Serebryanka, Shcherbinovka, Chasov Yar, Predtechino, Konstantinovka, Verkhnekamenskoye and Petrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 160 personnel, a pickup truck and four field artillery weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 500 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 500 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Udachnoye, Novosergeyevka, Petrovskogo, Novoukrainka and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 500 personnel, a HMMWV armored vehicle and a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle of US manufacture and 11 pickup trucks in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Zelyonoye Pole, Shevchenko, Voskresenka and Chervonaya Zirka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novodarovka and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, six motor vehicles, two field artillery weapons and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 90 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 90 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kamenskoye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Antonovka, Pridneprovskoye and Zolotaya Balka in the Kherson Region, Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and the city of Nikolayev," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 90 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, seven motor vehicles and a field artillery weapon in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine electronic warfare stations, two ammunition and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down three Storm Shadow missiles, 173 Ukrainian UAVs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 173 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down three UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, five JDAM guided aerial bombs and three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 173 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 66,477 unmanned aerial vehicles, 612 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,101 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,573 multiple rocket launchers, 26,812 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,524 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.