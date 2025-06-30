Foreign Ministry concerned over lack of communication with Russian reporters in Baku

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned that for over two hours its diplomats in Baku have not been able to get in touch with Russian journalists, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"We are concerned that for over two hours, Russian diplomats in Baku have not been able to get in touch with journalists with Russian citizenship," the diplomat noted.

Zakharova emphasized that employees from the consular department of the Russian Embassy are not being allowed to interact with the journalists. "No information is being provided on reasons for such actions. We are worried about our journalists," she added.

The diplomat also specified that the Russian Embassy had informed Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, Interior Ministry and State Security Service. "There has been no answer," she concluded.

Earlier, RT TV channel editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan said that the employees of the Sputnik Azerbaijan news agency had not been communicating after reports about Azerbaijan’s law enforcement operation at its office.

In February, the republic’s Foreign Ministry said that Sputnik Azerbaijan must halt its activities on the country’s territory. Nevertheless, the agency and its website continued to function.