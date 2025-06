MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost about 1,235 servicemen over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, losses of the Ukrainian armed forces were over 190 people in the responsibility area of the Russian Battlegroup North and up to 220 as a result of actions of the Battlegroup West.

Russian units of the Battlegroup Center liberated Novoukrainka settlement of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ministry added.