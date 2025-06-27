MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The European Union is increasingly transforming from a primarily economic alliance into a blunt political and policing apparatus seeking to extend its influence beyond European borders. This shift, highlighted by Grigory Karasin, chairman of the Federation Council’s Committee on International Affairs, raises concerns about the implications of the EU’s evolving sanctions policy.

In comments made to Zvezda TV channel, Karasin said that, "[The EU sanctions policy] will begin to cause damage - primarily to the real economy of EU member states. Moreover, it sets a dangerous precedent for the future. The European Union is gradually turning from an economic community into a crude political and policing structure that aims to control processes not only within Europe but beyond its borders."

Karasin also addressed the stance of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, whose refusal to support the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions he finds understandable. "I believe that, at least for now, Fico’s position is supported by several other EU members as well. I hope that this opposition will eventually dismantle the efforts of those pushing a system of sanctions driven by political motives. It seems that this process is already beginning to unfold," he added.

Hungary and Slovakia continue to resist the European Commission’s plans to impose a ban on Russian oil and gas supplies to the EU by 2028. Both countries have tied their opposition to the cancellation of this energy initiative to their rejection of the 18th sanctions package against Russia. On June 23, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced that at a meeting of EU foreign ministers, he and Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar blocked the approval of the sanctions package and demanded that the proposed energy restrictions be removed from the agenda.

Similarly, on June 26, Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico vetoed the 18th round of sanctions during an EU summit in Brussels. Prior to the meeting, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban acknowledged the possibility of reaching a compromise, stating he had received a "very good proposal" on the matter. "We still need to work on it a little more," Orb·n noted, indicating ongoing negotiations.