MINSK, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk. TASS collected key takeaways of the Russian leader.

About the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

Mutual trade within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) doubled and reached $97 bln.

National currencies account for 93% of payments in the association.

EAEU member-nations managed to achieve notable success in interfacing national payment systems and bank cards.

The association will "continue working on strengthening of integration mechanism, growth of the weight and influence of the EAEU at the international stage."

The EAEU has become an example of partnership based on equality and fairness

Condition of the Russian economy

Russia will continue strengthening its own financial instruments for settlements.

A huge amount of Russian gold and currency reserves is frozen at accounts with Western banks. "They say again and again there that they are going to steal our money."

The attempt of the West to lay its hands on Russian gold and currency assets accelerates regionalization of payment systems, which benefits the world at large.

Russia's dialog with West-oriented financial institutions is complicated due to their bias.

Russia endeavors to reduce dependence on Western financial institutions and minimize the use of foreign payment instruments and services.

Unemployment

The unemployment rate declined to 2.8% in countries of the EAEU and to 2.3% in Russia, which is "one of the best indicators globally at present."

Conflict in the Middle East

The conflict between Israel and Iran has gone and the EAEU can develop relations with all countries in the Middle East now.