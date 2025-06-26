MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The West’s active support for the Kiev regime’s state-approved terror is a particular threat on a global scale, Deputy Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Yury Kokov has said.

"The continued active support for the state-sponsored terrorism unleashed by the Kiev regime represents a particular threat of global proportions. As a result of their unfounded ambitions and political recklessness, today, as never before, the world approached a dangerous line, a real threat to mankind’s very existence," Kokov stated in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He emphasized that the Kiev regime’s state-sponsored terrorism "is much more dangerous and inhumane than any terrorist acts of separate radical groups and organizations."