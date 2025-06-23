Russia calls for stopping armed escalation in Middle East — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Moscow calls for stopping escalation in the Middle East, refraining from provocative actions, and resuming political and diplomatic efforts, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Once again we call for stopping the ongoing armed escalation and refraining from provocative actions and rhetoric. Today, more than ever, we need to resume political and diplomatic efforts and stay committed to international law," it said.

"The US and Israeli attacks on Iran, as the Russian side warned, are causing a sharp escalation and radical destabilization of the situation in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the attacks dangerously undermine global and regional security, prompting "lasting and the most harmful consequences, including for trade and economic relations, air, sea and other communications, as well as, not least, for the non-proliferation regime."

"The US and Israel’s unprovoked aggression against Iran, their undisguised attempts to change the regime, infringe upon the country’s sovereignty, interfere into its domestics affairs and decide about the future of the Iranian people constitute a blatant violation of the UN Charter and the basic norms and principles of international law. Such inadmissible developments must be stopped immediately," the ministry emphasized, adding that in order to prevent further escalation, Russia will "continue its active efforts in the course of bilateral contacts with various sides within the United Nations and the IAEA.".