Putin to visit China, Russia's Far East in late summer — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will combine his visit to China, set for late August and early September, with a trip to Russia’s Far East for the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Of course, the EEF is going to be held there. That said, it will be quite a long trip to the Far East," Peskov said, when asked if the president planned to combine his China visit with a trip to Russian regions.

The Kremlin spokesman specified that China would be the only foreign destination during the trip.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to meet during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China’s Tianjin, set to be held between August 31 and September 1. According to Ushakov, extensive bilateral talks are expected on September 2, while on September 3, the two leaders will attend Beijing’s celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over militarist Japan and the end of World War II.

The Eastern Economic Forum will take place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 3-6.