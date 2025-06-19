Another group of Russian soldiers returned in prisoner swap with Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Another group of Russian servicemen has been returned in a prisoner exchange with Kiev, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 19, in accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached in Istanbul on June 2, a group of Russian servicemen was retrieved from [Ukrainian captivity] in a Kiev-controlled area. In exchange, a group of Ukrainian POWs was handed over [to Kiev]," the ministry said.

The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus where they are being given the necessary psychological and medical assistance, Russia’s top brass specified.

They all "will be taken to the Russian Federation for treatment and rehabilitation at medical organizations," the ministry added.