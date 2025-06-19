Russia intends to withdraw from agreement on military-technical cooperation with Germany

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia intends to withdraw from an agreement on military-technical cooperation with Germany, and corresponding procedures are currently being carried out, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The formally valid agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Federal Republic of Germany about military-technical cooperation of June 14, 1996, in current circumstances has lost its meaning and practical use and absolutely does not correspond to the current state of Russian-German bilateral relations shaped by the openly hostile policy of German authorities and increasingly aggressive militarist aspirations of the German government," the diplomatic agency emphasized.

"On the account of this, the Russian side intends to exit this agreement. Relevant domestic procedures are in progress," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.

The ministry emphasized that the German leadership is deliberately ideologically manipulating the German population in the anti-Russian direction, openly provoking the exacerbation of the military-political situation. "The German government is driven by unreasonable foreign policy ambitions which directly touch on Russia’s vital interests in the security sphere," the diplomatic agency added.