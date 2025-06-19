Putin confirms Russia’s readiness to conduct mediation efforts on Iran to Xi Jinping

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow’s readiness to conduct possible mediation efforts on settlement in the Middle East if necessary in a conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Our leader confirmed Russia’s readiness to conduct possible mediation efforts [in the conflict between Israel and Iran] if necessary," he said.

Putin and Xi Jinping "agreed to give instructions to respective agencies and services of the two countries in coming days to have the closest contacts and share possible information and possible ideas" on the Iran-Israel conflict, Ushakov noted.

The Chinese leader supported such kind of mediation as he believes that it could serve to de-escalate the current acute situation, he added.