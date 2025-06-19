Putin, Xi Jinping consider coordination in Central Asia useful — Kremlin aide

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Coordination of Moscow’s and Beijing’s approaches to relations with Central Asia would be useful as was noted in a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing.

"China’s leader, on his own initiative, informed our President in detail about his recent trip to Kazakhstan where the second China-Central Asia Summit was held on June 17-18," the diplomat said.

"By the way, it was noted that it would be useful, in the spirit of relations of comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries, to coordinate mutual approaches so that the Central Asian region becomes an example of genuine stability, economic prosperity, and mutually beneficial cooperation," Ushakov added.

The information provided by Xi Jinping was useful for Moscow, he noted. "Especially due to the fact that we ourselves are involved in preparations to the second top-level meeting in the Russia-Central Asia format," Ushakov said, adding that "the meeting is scheduled for October 10 in Dushanbe."