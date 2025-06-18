DPR, LPR had the right to secede from Ukraine regardless of Kiev’s opinion — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. The people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR) had the right to secede from Ukraine, and, because of the Kosovo precedent, they did not have to ask for Kiev’s permission, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"A part of one country’s territory decided to secede from the main part. I’m talking about Ukraine’s [former] southeastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. They have made the decision to secede. Did they have the right to do so or not? Strictly speaking, under the international law and the UN Charter, they did," Putin said. "But as this process unfolded, were they obliged to ask for the central government’s permission or not? No. There is a relevant decision by the UN International Court [of Justice], which ruled that there has been a precedent set by Kosovo.".