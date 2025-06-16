Washington cancels Russia-US meeting on eliminating irritants — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. A planned meeting between Russia and the United States aimed at resolving ongoing diplomatic tensions has been canceled at Washington’s initiative, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The next round of bilateral consultations focused on eliminating 'irritants' and normalizing the functioning of diplomatic missions has been canceled at the initiative of the US side," Zakharova stated. "We hope the pause they have taken will not last too long," she added.

On February 27 and April 10, two rounds of negotiations took place in Istanbul, focusing on restoring the functionality of the Russian and US embassies and addressing various bilateral concerns. During these consultations, Darchiev led the Russian delegation, while Sonata Coulter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, headed the US team.