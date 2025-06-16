Kremlin aware of Israeli PM’s statement about 'change of government in Iran'

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Kremlin has seen Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement alleging that Israel's attack on Iran could lead to a change of government in the Islamic Republic, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We have certainly seen this statement, we’ve heard and read [it]," he said in a briefing in response to a question.

The Kremlin condemns "the actions that have led to such a dangerous escalation in tensions" in the Middle East, Peskov added. Meanwhile, Russia observes notable unification of Iranian society amid the Israeli bombardments.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.