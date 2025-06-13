Russia strongly condemns Israel’s attack against Iran — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia expresses grave concern over the dangerous escalation in the Middle East and strongly condemns Israel's military actions against Iran, which violate the UN Charter and international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

"We express our utmost concern over the dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East. We strongly condemn Israel's forceful campaign which violates the UN Charter and norms of international law," the ministry stressed.

"Unprovoked military strikes against a sovereign UN member state, its citizens, sleeping peaceful cities, and nuclear infrastructure facilities are totally unacceptable. The international community cannot afford to treat this kind of atrocities indifferently, as they destroy the world and jeopardize regional and international security," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Moscow also expects that the West, which provoked anti-Iran hysteria in the International Atomic Energy Agency, will now realize the results of its harmful policy.

"We also hope that the Western states, which provoked anti-Iran hysteria in the IAEA Board of Governors and once again pushed through an opportunistic resolution to please their political preferences and phobias that did not receive universal support, will realize the disastrous effects of their course and the extent of their guilt for the tragedy."

The ministry also said it is obvious that West Jerusalem has made a deliberate choice towards further escalation to raise the stakes. "Responsibility for all the consequences of this provocation will rest on the Israeli leadership," the ministry added.

"We are closely monitoring the IAEA's actions, which bears a great responsibility in this challenging situation. The agency's staff, along with Iranian citizens, have also come under Israeli fire. We expect the IAEA director general to make balanced and objective assessments of what is happening, including a thorough analysis of the likely radiation consequences of the attacks on nuclear facilities," it noted.

Situation around nuclear deal

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that "no matter what explanations those who planned, developed and carried out the attack on Iran may use to justify it, the crisis around the Iranian nuclear program cannot be resolved by military force and can be settled exclusively through peaceful, political and diplomatic means." "We hope that this is the approach that will ultimately prevail. We call on the parties to exercise restraint in order to prevent further escalation of tensions and the region's slide into full-scale war. In this regard, we recall the US readiness to hold another round of talks with Iran on its nuclear program in Oman," the ministry concluded.