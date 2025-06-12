No agreements on Putin-Trump meeting so far — envoy to Washington

WASHINGTON, June 12. /TASS/. No specific agreements on a meeting between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, have been reached yet, with preparatory work being underway, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev told reporters.

"Preparatory work is apparently underway though there are no specific agreements," he said when asked whether the Russian and American parties were discussing the possibility of holding a meeting between the leaders.

Asked whether the issue of a meeting between the two presidents was raised at the presentation of credentials by the Russian ambassador to Trump earlier on Wednesday, Darchiev said: "No. It couldn’t be raised. That was a protocol event," he said.

The diplomat answered reporters’ questions at a reception at the Russian embassy in the US on the occasion of Russia Day.

Earlier he handed over his credentials to Trump. Darchiev assured Trump of the Russian embassy’s intention to do everything to restore the relations between the two countries, returning them to normal.

"US President found a window in his packed schedule to accept the originals of my credentials and meet me in person on the eve of Russia Day," the diplomat said. "It was a great honor for me as the Russian ambassador to speak with President Trump, assuring him that I and the embassy under my leadership will do everything to restore the Russian-American relations, returning them to normality and common sense," Darchiev stressed.

He noted that the improvement of cooperation between Moscow and Washington "would become easier after originals of credentials were handed over to the US president."

The decree appointing Darchiev as ambassador to Washington was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 6.