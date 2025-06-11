National pride rising as Russians rate country among world’s top — poll

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. A survey by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) found that 55% of Russians now consider Russia a progressive country, a ninefold rise compared to 25 years ago (2000 - 6%).

"Over the past 25 years, Russians’ perceptions of their country’s place in the world have changed significantly. In the early 2000s, the prevailing view was of Russia as a moderately developed or lagging country, but today there has been a radical shift toward confidence in its high standing on the global stage. Overall, the percentage of those who consider Russia the most progressive or one of the top 10 countries in the world has increased ninefold, with every second respondent now holding this view (2025 - 55%, 2000 - 6%)," reads the report on the organization’s website.

The survey found that an overwhelming majority of respondents believe Russia deserves a higher position on the world stage than it currently occupies. The growing sense of global status does not, however, translate into satisfaction with this position.

The study revealed generational differences in attitudes toward Russia. Older generations show the highest levels of patriotic identification and national pride but less frequently mention political and economic factors. Meanwhile, the reform-era generation and older millennials also tend to view Russia primarily as a source of pride, though they more often include state institutions in their associations. Younger millennials and, in particular, the digital generation demonstrate a more diverse perception. Their patriotic associations are less pronounced, but they mention the state and politics more frequently, paying greater attention to personal emotions, geography, and symbolism.

"Older generations rely more on the traditional image of a great power and homeland. These differences in focus reflect not so much a generational conflict as a shift in the cultural codes that shape the country’s image," the organization emphasized.

The nationwide telephone survey "VCIOM-Sputnik" was conducted on May 25, 2025, using stratified random sampling. It involved 1,600 Russians aged 18 and older. The data was analyzed according to socio-demographic parameters. The margin of error does not exceed 2.5% with a 95% likelihood.