MINSK, June 11. /TASS/. Neo-Nazis in Ukraine will do anything, even despicable terrorist attacks, to disrupt peace talks, Russian Ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said at a reception in honor of Russia Day.

"As recent events have shown, the Ukrainian neo-Nazis are ready to do anything, including vicious terrorist attacks, to disrupt peace talks," he said. The diplomat stressed that Russia, like no other, is interested in ending the conflict, repeatedly confirmed its readiness to hold peace talks and initiated the establishment of a truce, which was violated each time by the Kiev regime.

"We see that the majority of the world's countries appreciate and respect Russia's desire for peace. The cynical propaganda machine of the West, this empire of lies, will no longer be able to entangle the world with a web of disinformation, trying to denigrate Russia. We are sincere in our intentions and are guided by the principle that was once formulated by the Holy Prince Alexander Nevsky: "God is not in power, but in truth." This is the key to our victory, which we will undoubtedly achieve," Gryzlov said.

He drew attention to the fact that the unity of the fraternal peoples of Russia and Belarus has been manifested for centuries during the most crucial periods of their common history. "Our fathers, grandfathers and great-grandfathers - the legendary generation of victors - fought shoulder to shoulder for Victory during the Great Patriotic War. That's the way it has been and always will be," the ambassador said.

"We are proud of our defenders, the participants of the special military operation, who selflessly carry out their military duty on the front line. The heroes of the Great Patriotic War used to fight to the last where they are fighting now," Gryzlov stressed. The diplomat said that now, as then, Russia is fighting against a whole coalition of states, the countries of NATO and the European Union shamelessly sponsor neo-Nazism, not hiding their destructive plans against Russia. In fact, they are already fighting, only using the Ukrainian army as a battering ram against Russia, he pointed out. They don't care that Russian civilians are dying from their reckless decisions to transfer long-range offensive weapons to the Kiev regime. Western military equipment, in fact, has become a tool in the hands of terrorists, the ambassador said.

"The country has rallied more than ever to support its heroes. Their daily feat serves as a clear confirmation for us that the historical memory, faith and strength of the multinational people of Russia have not been lost. The Russia Day is a symbol of our sincere love for our native Fatherland. Every year, the meaning and significance of this holiday become more and more important and intimate for Russian society. Happy holidays! Happy Russia Day!" Gryzlov added.