MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to face pressure from Western countries and remains reluctant to hold Ukraine accountable for actions that threaten the safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing.

"Under pressure from Western countries, the agency's board is still hesitant to publicly name Ukraine as the party responsible for endangering the nuclear and physical security of the facility," Zakharova said, commenting on the situation at the ZNPP.

She emphasized that, "despite the serious obstacles imposed by the Kiev regime," Russia is doing everything possible to ensure the safe and effective presence of IAEA personnel at the plant. "The IAEA experts stationed at the site have repeatedly witnessed provocations by the Kiev regime, including the June 5 series of Ukrainian drone strikes on the ZNPP’s training center," she added.

Zakharova also noted that Russia regularly provides IAEA member states with detailed reports on provocations by Kiev against the plant and its staff.