MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia always fulfills its commitments, which also applies to the Istanbul agreements on the exchange of prisoners of war and the repatriation of bodies, and Moscow expects Kiev to do the same, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a briefing.

"We maintain communication with the Ukrainians," he said, commenting on difficulties in the process. "This agreement was reached in the second round of talks in Istanbul," Peskov added.

"Russia is always ready to honor the obligations it takes on," the Russian presidential press secretary emphasized. "We still expect Ukraine to follow the same principle and implement the agreements reached in Istanbul," Peskov added.

In line with the agreements reached in Istanbul, on June 6, Russia launched a humanitarian operation to transfer the bodies of over 6,000 Ukrainian service members to Kiev and exchange wounded and seriously ill prisoners of war, as well as prisoners under the age of 25. However, Kiev refused to accept the bodies under fabricated pretenses. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that such actions only highlighted the cannibal nature of the Kiev regime.