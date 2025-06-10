Potential sanctions against RDIF prove EC opposes Russia-EU business dialogue — RDIF CEO

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s proposal to impose sanctions on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) proves the European Commission opposes cooperation between Russian and European businesses and its dissatisfaction with improving Russia-US relations, RDIF CEO and presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev told reporters.

"The European Commission head acknowledges that RDIF is a key channel for financing projects aimed at modernizing Russia’s economy and strengthening its industrial base," Dmitriev said. "Von der Leyen’s statements suggest that the EU wants the conflict in Ukraine to persist and is highly displeased with RDIF’s efforts to restore Russia-US relations and its involvement in Moscow’s peace initiatives. The proposal to sanction RDIF also signals the European Commission’s opposition to the collaboration between Russian and European businesses, which the fund actively promotes."

Earlier, Ursula von der Leyen proposed sanctions targeting RDIF, its subsidiaries, and investment projects. According to her, this would significantly restrict a major financial channel supporting Russia’s economic modernization and industrial development.