Russia hopes to revive RIC format as India-China border tensions ease, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moscow hopes to revive the Russia-India-China (RIC) trilateral format, as tensions between New Delhi and Beijing have significantly subsided, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Forum of the Future 2050.

"I sincerely hope we can restart engagement within the format of troika - Russia, India, China. For the past couple years, we haven’t convened at the foreign ministers’ level, but we've been discussing this possibility with both my Chinese and Indian counterparts. Now that tensions along the India-China border have significantly eased, in my assessment, and the situation is normalizing with ongoing dialogue between New Delhi and Beijing, I believe we can revive this trilateral format," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov emphasized that Russia and China can and should play a leading role in continental processes, including shaping a multipolar world order. The foreign minister added that reviving the RIC format could serve as a first step toward this goal.

"This would represent an important step forward in advancing continental processes," Lavrov concluded.