Ukrainian attack leaves four cities, three districts of Zaporozhye Region without power

MELITOPOL, June 5. /TASS/. Parts of Melitopol, Berdyansk, Energodar, and Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, as well as three municipal districts in the Zaporozhye Region, were left without power due to Ukrainian strikes, regional governor Yevgeny Balitsky reported.

"Due to a massive enemy drone attack on Zaporozhye Region settlements, parts of Melitopol, Kamenka-Dneprovskaya, Energodar, and Berdyansk, as well as the Akimovsky, Primorsky, and Chernigovsky municipal districts, remain without power. Water pressure has been reduced. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences," he wrote on his Telegram channel.