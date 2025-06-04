MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to act headstrong in its dealings with Russia, talking to Moscow from a position of strength and using ultimatums instead of seeking sensible solutions to resolve the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Once again, it is abundantly clear that Kiev is still extremely aggressive and not inclined to find rational solutions," she told a news briefing.

She advised "the inhabitants of [the president’s office] and their foreign handlers" that increasing pressure on Moscow is pointless: "We will respond appropriately to such approaches. And we will not allow anyone to talk to us from a position of strength, let alone in the language of ultimatums."