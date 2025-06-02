Russian soldiers behave responsibly towards children in Ukraine — Medinsky

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Russian servicemen behave towards children in the special military operation in Ukraine as responsibly as Soviet soldiers did in Berlin, Kremlin Aide Vladimir Medinsky who led the Russian delegation at the peace talks with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul told reporters on Monday.

"Our soldiers behave in the same way as Soviet soldiers did in Berlin. Remember, there is a monument in the center of Berlin to the live soldier, sergeant Masalov who rescued German children from fire. The same is true about our servicemen. We state this responsibly," Medinsky said.

Ukraine’s "shameful PR campaign" on this score must be stopped, Russia’s chief negotiator stressed.

"It only makes children, as well as adults, their parents feel worse. Each child will necessarily find his or her parents. All the families will reunite on both sides. We are working on this," Medinsky said.

The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks started at Istanbul’s Ciragan Palace at around 2:43 p.m. local time (11:43 a.m. GMT) and ended at 3:57 p.m. (12:57 p.m.) on June 2. The Russian delegation was led by Kremlin Aide Medinsky. The delegation also included Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of Russia’s General Staff Igor Kostyukov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

The Ukrainian delegation at the Istanbul peace talks was led by Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.