{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Round Two: Russia, Ukraine to meet in Istanbul again

During the first meeting the countries agreed to present to each other a vision of a possible future ceasefire

ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine will hold a second round of direct talks in Istanbul today. The meeting is to start at 13:00 local time (same as Moscow time) in the Ciragan Palace.

The new meeting was announced on May 28 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The Russian side, as agreed, promptly developed a corresponding memorandum, which sets out our position on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis. Our delegation headed by [Presidential Aide] Vladimir Medinsky is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary clarifications during the second round of resumed direct talks in Istanbul next Monday, June 2," he said.

During the first meeting the countries agreed to present to each other a vision of a possible future ceasefire. This agreement was finalized after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. It was announced that Russia is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum "on a possible future peace treaty defining a number of positions." The exchange of memoranda is one of the main expectations from the second meeting.

Medinsky said on May 28 that he had called the head of the Ukrainian negotiating group, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and suggested the exact date and place of the meeting for the exchange of memoranda.

"In the same place, immediately on the spot, we are ready to begin a meaningful substantive discussion of each of the points of the package agreement on a future ceasefire," he said.

Umerov said that Kiev does not object to a meeting with Russia, but is waiting for the memorandum from Russia before it takes place. He added that Kiev had sent Moscow a document with its position on the ceasefire. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Kiev's demand unconstructive and urged it to wait for the second round of negotiations.

Against the background of resistance to peace

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime carried out several terrorist attacks on Sunday using FPV drones against airfields in five regions of Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine reacted with gloating and "joy from hell" to the blowing up of bridges in the Kursk and Bryansk Regions.

Composition of delegations

Zakharova said the lineup of the Russian delegation in Istanbul will remain unchanged. In the first round, apart from Medinsky, the negotiating group included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Vladimir Zelensky changed the composition of the negotiators — Alexey Malovatsky, Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will not go to Istanbul this time.

The delegation will include three new members: Yury Kovbasa, an envoy of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) human rights ombudsperson in the system of defense and security sector bodies, Yevgeny Ostryansky, a Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Andrey Fomin, chief of the international law department and deputy chief of the international and operational law directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff’s Central Legal Directorate.

Meeting place

The Ciragan Palace is located in a 10-minute walk from the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, where the first round of negotiations took place in 2025. Dolmabahce also hosted negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in 2022.

Ciragan was once an Ottoman palace, later it was rebuilt into a luxurious hotel of the same name, where major international meetings were held several times.

Results of the first round

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at Putin's initiative after a break of more than three years. The first meeting lasted about two hours. In addition to the expressed intention to continue working for a cease-fire, the parties agreed on a prisoners of war exchange under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula. This agreement was fulfilled.

Medinsky said Russia was satisfied with the result and was ready to continue contacts.

"Istanbul is very nice"

Between the rounds of negotiations, alternative venues for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were proposed. The Vatican option was among the leaders of the media discussion. Lavrov called such a choice inelegant, adding that the Vatican would not be "very comfortable" receiving delegations from the two Orthodox countries.

Then US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that a new round of talks between Moscow and Kiev would be held in Geneva. A TASS source said that, due to the loss of its neutrality, Switzerland cannot now be a venue for such meetings.

At a press conference following talks in Moscow with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Lavrov noted that he "would appeal to the Turkish friends again" to organize a new round of negotiations. "Istanbul is very good," the minister added. A day later, the site was officially confirmed.

Zelensky's Circus

As Zakharova noted, Zelensky, acting on advice of politicians from Western Europe, "staged a circus" around the talks in Istanbul. According to her, some curators of the Kiev regime, who want to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, "have not dropped their plans.

"They were hysteric again, produced the same unconstructive noise as that time (before the first round - TASS)," the diplomat reminded. "Remember, the main thesis was that the Russian delegation was not satisfactory, its composition was wrong, the level was also allegedly unsuitable, even the word "sham" came from the Kiev regime. How did it end? They sat down at the negotiating table, and moreover, as a result of these negotiations, the most important and largest thousand-for-a-thousand exchange took place."

The time between the two rounds of negotiations was marked, in particular, by information from Bloomberg sources that the United States was allegedly asking Russia to replace Medinsky in the negotiating team. Lavrov harshly suppressed these conversations, calling the information rumors. "As for the head of the Russian negotiating team, Mr. Medinsky, specifically, he is appointed, if anyone doubts, by Russian President Putin, and not by the head or representative of any other state," the head of Russian diplomacy added.

Journalist Vladimir Solovyov reported that the Ukrainian Nazis had threatened the Medinsky family. Peskov called this a blatant and unprecedented situation. The head of the Russian delegation was also added to the database of the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets.

Without intermediaries

Kellogg said that representatives of the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom will be in Istanbul on June 2.

According to Zakharova, Moscow is aware of these remarks. But she said that Putin's negotiating initiative implies direct negotiations between the parties.

"Everyone can travel wherever they want. However, we do not see a connection between the movements of representatives of these four states and the bilateral Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul," she said.

Tags
Foreign policyUkraineSergey LavrovTurkey
Lavrov, Rubio discuss situation around Ukrainian crisis
US Secretary of State "extended his sincere condolences over the death of civilians as a result of undermining railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions on June 1", the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Belarus, Russia working on joint drone venture — analyst
"Setting up the production of dual-purpose unmanned aerial aircraft on Belarusian soil would certainly contribute to enhancing the defense capabilities of the Union State," Igor Korol said
Read more
Zelensky wants to protect himself by participating in talks — Medvedev
According to the security official, one of the reasons is "to establish, by the mere fact of the meeting, that even the worthless greenfly is entitled to sign papers on military outcomes"
Read more
Press review: Moscow outlines demands for Kiev and prepares to counter NATO provocations
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 29th
Read more
Russian troops liberate 13 communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,490 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 22 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Eight OPEC+ countries to boost oil production by another 411,000 bpd in June
Since the beginning of 2024, these countries have voluntarily reduced production by a total of 2.2 million bpd
Read more
Russian troops eliminate New Zealander fighting for Ukraine
According to the report, Shan-Le Kearns became the fourth New Zealander to die while fighting for the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian commandos redeploy to Uzbekistan for drills on Afghan border
In the course of joint practical measures, the troops will accomplish the combat training tasks of ensuring the state’s territorial integrity
Read more
Hamas loses control over security in Gaza amid turmoil, hunger — TV
According to the Al Arabiya television channel's sources, criminal groups seize trucks with humanitarian aid, loot houses and intimidate Gazans
Read more
Same level of corruption reported in Russian, US businesses — EY survey
Thirty-four percent of respondents in Russia, the United States and Poland agree that bribery and corruption are widespread in their country
Read more
Russia, Ukraine differ on ceasefire demands, mediation crucial — top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan stressed that these differences need to be bridged
Read more
Trump rejects attempt to call Putin obstacle to peace in Ukraine
US president was asked whether he sees Putin as "the good guy or the bad guy
Read more
Trump says he doesn’t know whether he supports bill on tightening anti-Russia sanctions
"I have to see it. I’ll take a look at it," Trump told
Read more
Russian MFA spokeswoman describes two train derailments as tragedy
Moscow Railways said a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time on May 31
Read more
Hamas sends response to US envoy’s Gaza proposal to mediators
The movement said it is ready to free ten living Israeli hostages and hand over 18 bodies of deceased captives in exchange for the release of the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails
Read more
Truck crash sets 250 mln bees free
Several dozen beekeepers are working at the scene
Read more
Houthis say they attacked Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport
According to the Houthi spokesman, the airport suspended operations after the attack
Read more
Russian forces liberate Sumy Region’s Vodolagi, DPR’s Novopol — top brass
The military also pointed out that Russian air defenses downed 169 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over the past 24 hours
Read more
No specific agreements yet on potential Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin aide
"Such a meeting would require through arrangements," Yury Ushakov explained
Read more
China tests non-nuclear hydrogen bomb
When activated by conventional explosives, the magnesium hydride underwent rapid thermal decomposition, releasing hydrogen gas that ignited into a sustained inferno, the researchers said in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese-language Journal of Projectiles, Rockets, Missiles and Guidance
Read more
Russian ecosystems would offer unique experience in developing self-sufficient solutions
Lawmaker Anton Nemkin cited Russian app store RuStore, which was deployed within a few months through the efforts of VK and Rostelecom with the support of the state
Read more
Ukraine won’t be able to hold Sumy Region against Russian military advance — expert
Yan Gagin added that the situation is tense for the Ukrainian military along the entire line of engagement
Read more
Four people injured after car crashes into football fans in Grenoble — AFP
Paris Saint-Germain won the biggest victory in the history of the Champions League finals
Read more
Russia’s position on Ukraine to be presented in detail on Monday — chief negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky also said that he has seen reports about Ukraine’s terms that may be included into its memorandum
Read more
Russian forces foil rotation of Ukrainian troops near Kupyansk — military expert
Russian soldiers detected Ukrainian militants’ cluster and delivered a combined strike
Read more
Russian troops take almost all crucial Kiev forces facilities in Stupochki in DPR — expert
"We have captured almost all strategically important facilities there and now we are clearing out the outskirts," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Bangkok Bank stops allowing foreign tourists to open accounts since start of year
"An account with the Bangkok Bank can be opened by foreigners present in the country under retirement or non-immigration visas," the spokesperson stressed
Read more
Ban on energy supplies from Russia to harm EU’s competitiveness — Slovak PM
Robert Fico once again reiterated that the Slovak government will continue defending the country’s interests in what concerns supplies of energy sources from Russia within the community
Read more
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
The source described the new system as "an absolutely new and unrivalled mobile system of strategic missile defense"
Read more
Russian senator says Kiev-related terrorism behind Bryansk train crash
According to Andrey Klishas, Ukraine lost its statehood long ago and has since turned into a lawless terrorist enclave without borders or a legitimate government
Read more
‘Coalition of the willing’ prepares to halt US arms supplies to Ukraine — newspaper
According to The Daily Telegraph, the mood at the meeting of the coalition's foreign ministers in The Hague was gloomy
Read more
Iran warns countries against using IAEA report for political purposes
"The Supreme Leader’s fatwa leaves no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s defense doctrine", the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement
Read more
Around 17,000 Ukrainian soldiers desert army every month
In all, according to the State Bureau of Investigation, some 107,000 desertion and AWOL cases have been probed into
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG bankruptcy moratorium ended — Gazprom
Gazprom said that the court ruling was not appealed against within the period set forth by Swiss laws, and in connection with this the agreement came into force
Read more
First Swedish AWACS aircraft arrives in Ukraine, test flight completed — UNIAN
Sweden promised to supply Kiev with two Saab 340 AEW&C (ACS-890) aircraft
Read more
Lavrov, Rubio discuss situation around Ukrainian crisis
US Secretary of State "extended his sincere condolences over the death of civilians as a result of undermining railway infrastructure in the Bryansk and Kursk Regions on June 1", the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Kiev Mayor Klitschko says Ukrainian government ‘stinks of authoritarianism’
According to Vitaly Klitschko, many Ukrainian mayors are intimidated by "raids, interrogations and threats of fabricated criminal cases"
Read more
Press review: EU eyes clash with Russia as Taurus missile strikes expected by July
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 28th
Read more
Assassination attempt on Putin mentioned by Budanov prepared with US money — Russian MFA
"Yesterday one of chiefs of the Kiev regime Buganov openly admitted that the Ukrainian intelligence service prepared assassination attempts on the Russian president. This assassination attempt was again prepared with US money," Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Kiev expresses interest in continuing negotiations in Istanbul
According to AFP, Andrey Yermak, head of Zelensky’s office, indicated that Kiev is prepared to send a delegation to participate in the next round of talks with Moscow
Read more
Moscow says shelling of Kramatorsk by Ukraine confirms Russian operation is justified
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that Kiev won’t be able to evade responsibility for the shelling of civilians in Kramatorsk
Read more
Russian delegation sets off for Istanbul talks — TASS source
The previous round of talks was held on May 16, resulting in agreements on a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap and an exchange of documents on a potential ceasefire
Read more
Kremlin names condition for Ukraine talks between Putin, Zelensky, Trump
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Vladimir Putin is fundamentally in favor of high-level contacts
Read more
Zelensky changes composition of Ukraine’s delegation to Istanbul talks
The delegation will be led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov
Read more
Situation in Sumy area 'difficult' amid Russian forces' advance — authorities
Oleg Grigorov, head of the regional administration, noted that mandatory evacuation was announced in 202 settlements located in four Ukrainian regions
Read more
Kiev forces lost 10 UAV control points in Battlegroup East zone of responsibility
The head of the group's press center, Alexander Gordeyev, recalled that the group's units liberated the settlement of Novopol in the DPR
Read more
EU to propose G7 to lower price cap on Russian oil to $50 per barrel — Reuters
Valdis Dombrovskis explained that he intends to put forward this proposal at a meeting of G7 finance ministers in Canada this week
Read more
Ukraine to lose Odessa unless it makes peace now, US expert says
When asked if Ukraine could be divided like Germany had been after World War II, Jeffrey Sachs said: "It depends on how this war ends"
Read more
Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski wining presidential election in Poland — exit poll
Official results of the voting are expected to be made public on June 2
Read more
Russian envoy sees Ukraine destabilizing situation ahead of talks
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian side is making every effort to derail peace talks and "prevent a search for a diplomatic way out of the conflict"
Read more
Twelve Russian fighters receive a $195,000 prize for downing F-16
The award ceremony took place in a border area in the presence of commanders on May 29
Read more
Russian agency says Ukraine plotted terrorist attack in Moscow, but it was foiled
"A criminal case has been opened against a suspect on charges of conspiring to commit a terrorist attack," the Russian Investigative Committee reported
Read more
Russian forces liberate Alekseyevka in Ukraine’s Sumy region — top brass
Also, Russian forces downed seven JDAM glide bombs and 100 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Russian recon officers, assault team seize Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman
The combat mission was carried out by an assault group with the support of T-90 tanks and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles
Read more
President Putin is right that NATO is waging a proxy war with Russia — Kellogg
he said that after contacts with the Europeans in London, a 22-point document was prepared, which includes a ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea, but neither side was completely satisfied with it
Read more
Kiev agrees on phased lifting of anti-Russian sanctions — media
The second round of Russian-Ukrainian talks is expected to be held in Istanbul on June 2
Read more
‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs
American economist pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side
Read more
Three people killed, 28 injured as a result of bridge collapse in Bryansk region
As the Emergencies Ministry noted, rescuers are currently continuing to examine the damaged carriages and locomotive of the train
Read more
No one hurt in drone attack on Murmansk Region — authorities
According to Andrey Chibis, it was a massive attack
Read more
Air defenses down 96 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions last night
Six UAVs were intercepted over the Moscow Region
Read more
Russia ready to fight as long as it takes — UN envoy
"Russia will no longer allow any threats on its borders, any anti-Russian, neo-Nazi formation in its neighborhood," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Istanbul for talks with Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced earlier that the second round of the Istanbul talks with Ukraine was set for June 2
Read more
Kiev stages attacks on airfields in five Russian regions — Russian defense ministry
"No casualties were reported either among servicemen or civilians," Russian defense ministry said
Read more
Ukraine fails to fulfill obligations to IMF, deceives partners — MP
Nina Yuzhanina was commenting on a recent report that the IMF and the Ukrainian government had signed a preliminary agreement on a $500 million tranche
Read more
Ukrainian troops attack industrial area in LPR’s Krasnodon with Storm Shadow missiles
Several people were wounded
Read more
Ukraine unlikely to be admitted to EU, US analyst says
According to Jeffrey Sachs, "while the idea of Ukraine becoming an EU member has been a rallying cry for Europe for a long time, when it comes to practice, there will be a lot of resistance"
Read more
Governor says 1,290 Kursk Region residents previously unaccounted found
According to Alexander Khinshtein, the number of people whose whereabouts are unknown today is 576
Read more
Ukrainian ground troops commander decides to resign after strike on training center
Earlier on Sunday, twelve Ukrainian troops died and 60 others more received wounds after a missile attack on a Ukrainian army training center
Read more
Project to set up Russian military base in Central African Republic in progress — envoy
The issue is being addressed through the two countries’ defense ministries, Alexander Bikantov specified
Read more
A bridge collapsed in Bryansk Region, there are casualties — governor
Alexander Bogomaz noted that all emergency services and government officials are working at the scene
Read more
Russia to allocate over $98 bln for naval development in next 10 years — Putin
The Russian president also noted that before the meeting he had a separate conversation on the issue with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Read more
First newly-built Tu-160M to make maiden flight in 4th quarter of 2021
The decision to resume the production of the upgraded version of the Tu-160, the Tu-160M, was made in 2015
Read more
Russian delegation to Istanbul talks to bring draft memorandum, other proposals — diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the Russian delegation is to be led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky
Read more
Hungarian PM sees Ukraine as dangerous country 'better kept out' of EU
Ukrainian gangs use advanced technologies and create "broad mafia networks," Viktor Orban stressed
Read more
US unlikely to benefit much from minerals deal with Ukraine, analyst says
Mobody knows for sure "what's really there, what's economical to produce, how many years it would take, how the smelting of the metals and other processing would be done," Jeffrey Sachs, American economist and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, said
Read more
Ukraine risks losing Sumy, Kharkov, Odessa, other cities — lawmaker
According to Kartapolov, this will continue as long as "the hysterical regime of [Vladimir] Zelensky behaves like a spoiled girl"
Read more
Trump really trying to establish relations with Russia, says Jeffrey Sachs
US leader is surrounded by a whole set of institutions and voices in the Congress that do not want him to make peace, professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University said
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about the train derailment in Bryansk Region
TASS has assembled the main facts about the incident
Read more
Russian nuclear trifecta modernization level highest in history, defense minister says
Sergey Shoigu reported that the newest nuclear weapons are being commissioned simultaneously with the modernization of infrastructure
Read more
Irkutsk Region governor reports first drone attack registered in Siberia
According to the governor, the site from where the drones were launched has been identified as a trailer truck, which has now been blocked
Read more
Oil products demand expected to decline — Russian businessman
Mikhail Gutseriev added that the future of oil will transform into chemical production
Read more
MOEX Index falls below 2,700 points for the first time since April 9
By 07:13 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index slowed its decline during the evening trading session and was at 2,703.68 points
Read more
Israeli Foreign Minister demands Paris, London to influence Hamas for Gaza ceasefire
According to Gideon Sa’ar, the Israeli side agrees with US proposals that could lead to a ceasefire in the enclave, while Hamas stubbornly refuses to do so
Read more
Frenchmen fighting for Russia in special op, defending traditional values — commander
According to Sergei Munier, most Western mercenaries in the Ukrainian armed forces are far-right organization representatives, former skinheads, and football fans
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet contains growing threats from unfriendly nations — Kremlin aide
According to Nikolay Patrushev, "the Northern Fleet has always been and remains the pride of Russia, the country’s shield in the Arctic, and a security guarantee in Russia’s Polar regions"
Read more
Russia’s 1st upgraded Tu-160M strategic bomber enters trials
After the ground tests are over, the Tu-160M will enter the stage of flight tests, the source said
Read more
Round Two: Russia, Ukraine to meet in Istanbul again
During the first meeting the countries agreed to present to each other a vision of a possible future ceasefire
Read more
German politician urges EU leaders to persuade Zelensky to accept Russia’s conditions
"The fact that Russia offers a truce, provides a real opportunity to put an end to this terrible war and the deaths that happen in Ukraine every day," Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of Germany’s party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance wrote
Read more
Israel hits targets near Jabla in Syria’s Latakia governorate — media
According to Al Watan, the targets were located in the village of Zama near Jabla
Read more
Russian delegation in Istanbul in working mood — source
The Russian delegation led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening
Read more
Zelensky receives orders to continue fighting until last Ukrainian — Russian envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that "Ukraine has lost millions of its citizens and is on the verge of complete defeat"
Read more
Putin proclaims Odessa Russian city, challenges Ukraine's historical narrative
At the same time, the president noted that once upon a time "Vladimir Lenin gave away the whole of Ukraine when he created the Soviet Union"
Read more
55 people receiving in-patient treatment after railway incident in Bryansk Region
Moscow Railways said that a passenger train running from Klimov to Moscow derailed on the Pilshino-Vygonichi railway sector in the Bryansk Region at 10:44 p.m. Moscow time on May 31 after a motor bridge collapse on it
Read more
Russia benefits from sanctions imposed against it — Jeffrey Sachs
Sanctions did cause certain damage, though under the influence of those difficulties Russia's relations with China and India improved, the economist explained
Read more
Ukraine could be a diversified economy if there were peace, US economist Sachs says
According to him, Ukraine would be what he called a sizeable country in the future
Read more
Death toll from Israeli attack on aid delivery point in southern Gaza climbs to 30
Earlier reports said at least 15 people were killed in the incident
Read more
Around 900,000 foreign nationals visited Russia in Q1
The deputy prime minister Dmitry Chernyshenko added that inbound tourism to Russia is expected to increase by approximately 15% this year compared to the previous year
Read more
Israel agrees to US proposal on Gaza ceasefire, Hamas rejects it — PM’s office
"Hamas's response is totally unacceptable and is a step backward", office said in a statement
Read more
Railway bridge collapses in Kursk region causing freight train derailment
One of the train’s drivers had his legs injured in the incident, the acting governor of the bordering Russian region, Alexander Khinshtein, said
Read more
Miss Thailand crowned Miss World 2025
Ethiopia's Hasset Dereje Admassu was declared first runner-up
Read more
Investigators inspecting site of collapse of a road bridge in Bryansk region
According to the department, on May 31 at 10:50 p.m. they received the information that a road bridge structure collapsed on the Vygonichi-Pilshino section in the Bryansk region
Read more