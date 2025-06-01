ISTANBUL, June 2. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine will hold a second round of direct talks in Istanbul today. The meeting is to start at 13:00 local time (same as Moscow time) in the Ciragan Palace.

The new meeting was announced on May 28 by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"The Russian side, as agreed, promptly developed a corresponding memorandum, which sets out our position on all aspects of reliably overcoming the root causes of the crisis. Our delegation headed by [Presidential Aide] Vladimir Medinsky is ready to present this memorandum to the Ukrainian delegation and provide the necessary clarifications during the second round of resumed direct talks in Istanbul next Monday, June 2," he said.

During the first meeting the countries agreed to present to each other a vision of a possible future ceasefire. This agreement was finalized after a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump. It was announced that Russia is ready to work with Ukraine on a memorandum "on a possible future peace treaty defining a number of positions." The exchange of memoranda is one of the main expectations from the second meeting.

Medinsky said on May 28 that he had called the head of the Ukrainian negotiating group, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and suggested the exact date and place of the meeting for the exchange of memoranda.

"In the same place, immediately on the spot, we are ready to begin a meaningful substantive discussion of each of the points of the package agreement on a future ceasefire," he said.

Umerov said that Kiev does not object to a meeting with Russia, but is waiting for the memorandum from Russia before it takes place. He added that Kiev had sent Moscow a document with its position on the ceasefire. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Kiev's demand unconstructive and urged it to wait for the second round of negotiations.

Against the background of resistance to peace

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Kiev regime carried out several terrorist attacks on Sunday using FPV drones against airfields in five regions of Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine reacted with gloating and "joy from hell" to the blowing up of bridges in the Kursk and Bryansk Regions.

Composition of delegations

Zakharova said the lineup of the Russian delegation in Istanbul will remain unchanged. In the first round, apart from Medinsky, the negotiating group included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

Vladimir Zelensky changed the composition of the negotiators — Alexey Malovatsky, Head of the International and Operational Law Department of the Central Legal Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, will not go to Istanbul this time.

The delegation will include three new members: Yury Kovbasa, an envoy of the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) human rights ombudsperson in the system of defense and security sector bodies, Yevgeny Ostryansky, a Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Andrey Fomin, chief of the international law department and deputy chief of the international and operational law directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff’s Central Legal Directorate.

Meeting place

The Ciragan Palace is located in a 10-minute walk from the Dolmabahce Presidential Office, where the first round of negotiations took place in 2025. Dolmabahce also hosted negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in 2022.

Ciragan was once an Ottoman palace, later it was rebuilt into a luxurious hotel of the same name, where major international meetings were held several times.

Results of the first round

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 at Putin's initiative after a break of more than three years. The first meeting lasted about two hours. In addition to the expressed intention to continue working for a cease-fire, the parties agreed on a prisoners of war exchange under a "1,000 for 1,000" formula. This agreement was fulfilled.

Medinsky said Russia was satisfied with the result and was ready to continue contacts.

"Istanbul is very nice"

Between the rounds of negotiations, alternative venues for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were proposed. The Vatican option was among the leaders of the media discussion. Lavrov called such a choice inelegant, adding that the Vatican would not be "very comfortable" receiving delegations from the two Orthodox countries.

Then US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that a new round of talks between Moscow and Kiev would be held in Geneva. A TASS source said that, due to the loss of its neutrality, Switzerland cannot now be a venue for such meetings.

At a press conference following talks in Moscow with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Lavrov noted that he "would appeal to the Turkish friends again" to organize a new round of negotiations. "Istanbul is very good," the minister added. A day later, the site was officially confirmed.

Zelensky's Circus

As Zakharova noted, Zelensky, acting on advice of politicians from Western Europe, "staged a circus" around the talks in Istanbul. According to her, some curators of the Kiev regime, who want to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, "have not dropped their plans.

"They were hysteric again, produced the same unconstructive noise as that time (before the first round - TASS)," the diplomat reminded. "Remember, the main thesis was that the Russian delegation was not satisfactory, its composition was wrong, the level was also allegedly unsuitable, even the word "sham" came from the Kiev regime. How did it end? They sat down at the negotiating table, and moreover, as a result of these negotiations, the most important and largest thousand-for-a-thousand exchange took place."

The time between the two rounds of negotiations was marked, in particular, by information from Bloomberg sources that the United States was allegedly asking Russia to replace Medinsky in the negotiating team. Lavrov harshly suppressed these conversations, calling the information rumors. "As for the head of the Russian negotiating team, Mr. Medinsky, specifically, he is appointed, if anyone doubts, by Russian President Putin, and not by the head or representative of any other state," the head of Russian diplomacy added.

Journalist Vladimir Solovyov reported that the Ukrainian Nazis had threatened the Medinsky family. Peskov called this a blatant and unprecedented situation. The head of the Russian delegation was also added to the database of the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets.

Without intermediaries

Kellogg said that representatives of the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom will be in Istanbul on June 2.

According to Zakharova, Moscow is aware of these remarks. But she said that Putin's negotiating initiative implies direct negotiations between the parties.

"Everyone can travel wherever they want. However, we do not see a connection between the movements of representatives of these four states and the bilateral Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul," she said.