No plans yet to reveal Russia’s conditions for ceasefire — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Kremlin has no plans yet to reveal what conditions it will set for a ceasefire with Ukraine and whether the terms will be included in Moscow’s draft memorandum, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We won’t publicly discuss the contents of the draft documents that [the parties] are supposed to exchange. The reason is because talks should always be held behind closed doors rather than in public," the Kremlin spokesman said in response to a question.