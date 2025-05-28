Lavrov says not too late to take measures on de-escalation of Palestine-Israel conflict

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. It is not too late to take urgent measures on de-escalation of the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

The state of affairs in the Middle East is of particular concern, Russia’s top diplomat stressed. "This strategic region, as a result of a long-term destructive line of Western players, has once again happened to be on the verge of destabilization. Today, we believe that it is still not too late to take urgent measures to de-escalate the situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and intensify efforts on the creation of conditions for the resumption of the negotiation process on all final status issues, and with the aim of righting of historical wrongs, which have not yet allowed the creation of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with UN decisions," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues.