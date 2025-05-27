Moscow takes Norway's military preparations near borders into account in planning — MFA

MAKHACHKALA, May 27. /TASS/. As Norway enhances its military preparations near the Russian border, Moscow is carefully factoring this into its strategic planning, according to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"There are reports indicating that Norway has intensified military preparations in the north, including regions close to the Russian border," she stated. "Any actions or statements by the Norwegian leadership, particularly those that heighten tensions in the border area, are unquestionably considered in our military and political planning," Zakharova told a news briefing.

She stressed that such actions could have detrimental effects on Russian-Norwegian relations.

On May 21, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store announced that the alliance’s military activities in the north were being adjusted toward increased intensity.

"We view these statements as another effort to undermine Norway’s policy of restraint regarding foreign military presence and activities within its borders," she emphasized.

Oslo’s claim that these measures will not impact relations with Russia is unfounded.

"Decisions of this nature are not solely within Norway’s sovereign control - its defense policy is fully aligned with NATO strategy. A clear demonstration of this is the establishment of the NATO North European Joint Air Operations Center in Bodo," Zakharova added.