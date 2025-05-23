Russia needs to strengthen positions in global arms markets — Putin

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. Development of military-technical cooperation is an important tool of the technological upgrade of the Russian Army and Navy, and Russia needs to strengthen its positions in global markets in this connection, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Commission for Military-Technical Cooperation.

"We should also consider development of military-technical cooperation as an important tool for the technological upgrade of the Russian Army and Navy. At the same time, certainly, positions in global markets should be strengthened," the head of state said.

"The portfolio of orders for Russian defense products is a serious one at present - it stands at dozens of billions of dollars. There is also the need for proactive buildup of volumes of export supplies," Putin stressed.